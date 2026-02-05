Luostarinen scored a goal, added six PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

Luostarinen opened the scoring 4:22 into the game. This was his second goal in the last three contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 24 points, 75 shots on net, 98 hits, 38 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 48 appearances. He's matched his point total from 80 regular-season outings last year, and he's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career.