Luostarinen found the back of the net in Florida's 6-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.
Luostarinen scored at 18:44 of the second period to reduce the Blues' lead to 3-1. It was his 13th goal and 27th point in 57 contests in 2022-23. Luostarinen's recorded at least a point in four of his last five outings.
More News
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Tallies in shootout win•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Chips in with assist•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Sends another helper•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Posts assist in win•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Snags helper Monday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Nabs assist while in top six•