Luostarinen found the back of the net in Florida's 6-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Luostarinen scored at 18:44 of the second period to reduce the Blues' lead to 3-1. It was his 13th goal and 27th point in 57 contests in 2022-23. Luostarinen's recorded at least a point in four of his last five outings.