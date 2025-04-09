Luostarinen scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Toronto.

He was in position at the top of the crease when Morgan Rielly's clearing attempt from behind the net went right to his stick. Luostarinen jammed it past Joseph Woll with a backhander. The goal stood as the winner. It was his first in 19 games. Luostarinen isn't known for his offense -- he has just nine goals, 23 points and 83 shots in 77 games this season. Let him languish on the wire.