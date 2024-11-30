Luostarinen recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Luostarinen has three helpers over the last two contests, a quick reversal from his nine-game point drought. The third-line winger helped out on a shorthanded Anton Lundell goal and Sam Bennett's empty-netter in the third period as the Panthers ran away with this win. For the season, Luostarinen has 10 points, 28 shots on net, 46 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 24 appearances. He's more of a defensive forward, but he can chip in enough offense to be considered in deeper fantasy formats.