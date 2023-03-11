Luostarinen scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Luostarinen reached the 20-assist mark on Sam Bennett's tally to get the Panthers on the board in the third period. Just over four minutes later, it was Luostarinen who put them ahead 3-2. Since the All-Star break, the 24-year-old has leveled up his offense with six goals and eight helpers over 14 contests. He's at 16 tallies, 36 points, 109 shots on net, a plus-21 rating, 52 hits and 44 blocked shots through 66 outings overall. His spot on the top line should help him continue to play well, though he's been in and out of the power-play mix this season.