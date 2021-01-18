Luostarinen scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Luostarinen begins the year as the Panthers' third-line center, but more performances like Sunday's could have him battling for top-six duties. He had a helper on Keith Yandle's second-period tally before scoring what was the game-winner in the third, just 22 seconds after Connor Murphy had equalized for the Blackhawks. The goal was Luostarinen's first in the NHL. A second-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2017, the Finn appears set for an everyday role after he was part of the return in the Vincent Trocheck trade last February.