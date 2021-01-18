Luostarinen scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Luostarinen begins the year as the Panthers' third-line center, but more performances like Sunday's could have him battling for top-six duties. He had a helper on Keith Yandle's second-period tally before scoring what was the game-winner in the third, just 22 seconds after Connor Murphy had equalized for the Blackhawks. The goal was Luostarinen's first in the NHL. A second-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2017, the Finn appears set for an everyday role after he was part of the return in the Vincent Trocheck trade last February.
More News
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Set to appear at training camp•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Loaned overseas•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Shuffles to Florida•
-
Hurricanes' Eetu Luostarinen: Sent down to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Eetu Luostarinen: Ascends to NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Eetu Luostarinen: Returned to bus league•