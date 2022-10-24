Luostarinen scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Luostarinen was involved in a little bit of everything in the win. His goal was an unassisted tally in the first period, and he also helped out on Ryan Lomberg's goal in the third. Luostarinen has emerged as a solid depth scorer so far with two goals, three helpers, a plus-7 rating, seven shots on net and six blocked shots. He's averaging 13:45 of ice time per game through six contests, so his scoring pace should dip a bit as the season goes on.