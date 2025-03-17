Luostarinen registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Luostarinen did not get the dad strength bump after missing a Feb. 25 gave in Nashville due to the birth of his child. He followed that absence with an eight-game point drought, which he snapped with a helper on an Aleksander Barkov goal in the second period of Sunday's contest. Luostarinen is up to 21 points, 73 shots on net, 144 hits, 48 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 67 appearances in a middle-six role this season.