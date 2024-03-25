Luostarinen notched an assist versus the Flyers on Sunday.

Luostarinen has just one goal in his last eight contests while recording 13 shots on net. The winger is currently filling a first-line role but is far from a lock to maintain that assignment heading into the final weeks of the regular season. In addition to his even-strength role, Luostarinen has been spending time with the No. 2 power-play unit, in part due to Aleksander Barkov's (undisclosed) absence.