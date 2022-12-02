Luostarinen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Luostarinen ended up leading all Panthers forwards with 21:01 of ice time, absorbing some of the minutes lost from Anton Lundell's (undisclosed) early exit. The assist was Luostarinen's third in the last four games, but he's now gone six contests without a goal. The Finn is up to 13 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 24 outings this season.