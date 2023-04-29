Luostarinen scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 7-5 win over the Bruins during Game 6 of the Panthers' first-round series.

Both points came in a wild third period that featured seven of the game's 12 total goals, but Luostarinen's tally was far from a fluke. After Brandon Montour intercepted a Boston clearing attempt, the 24-year-old winger collected the puck at the blue line, skated to the far faceoff circle and went top shelf with a snapshot over Linus Ullmark. Luostarinen has two goals and four points in the last five games to help Florida force an improbable Game 7 against the NHL's best team during the regular season, a showdown which will come Sunday in Boston.