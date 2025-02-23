Luostarinen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Luostarinen ended a 15-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he was limited to three assists, though he added 29 hits and a plus-5 rating. Luostarinen is a role player on the Panthers' third line, adding some physicality and a defensive mindset. He's up to 20 points, 64 shots on net, 122 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 58 appearances. He's likely to land closer to last year's 27-point regular season than the 43-point effort he had in 2022-23.