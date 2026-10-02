Luostarinen scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Luostarinen had the Panthers' first two goals of the contest. The 28-year-old forward has added four shots on net and four hits over two games this season. He's seeing time on the third line, though he could be a candidate for power-play usage if Aleksander Barkov (leg) gets bad news with his injury evaluation after leaving Thursday's game early. Luostarinen has enough physicality to be useful in deeper fantasy formats, but he's topped the 40-point mark just once in his five full-length seasons.