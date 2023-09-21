Luostarinen was in Group A for Thursday's first practice of training camp, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Luostarinen missed five games with a broken tibia at the end of the playoffs, but the 25-year-old appears fine now. The Finnish forward figures to be a middle-six player for much of 2023-24, though he could easily move around the lineup as a versatile forward. He had 43 points, 132 shots on goal and a plus-19 rating in 82 regular-season games last season.