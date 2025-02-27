Luostarinen (personal) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Edmonton after the birth of his child, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Luostarinen missed Tuesday's tilt in Nashville. The 26-year-old center has eight goals, 12 assists and 122 hits over 58 contests this season. He will center Anton Lundell and Jesper Boqvist on the third line.
