Luostarinen (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luostarinen will miss his fifth straight game. With the Panthers facing elimination Tuesday, there's no guarantee the winger will be healthy enough to return before the end of the series.
More News
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Won't play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Won't play Monday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Missing Game 1•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Expected to play Saturday•