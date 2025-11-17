Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Ruled out with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Canucks due to a lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site
Luostarinen has been on a hot streak recently, racking up three goals, 10 points, 27 hits, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-5 rating while averaging 17:22 of ice time over his last 11 appearances. However, he's now considered day-to-day due to his upper-body injury. Mackie Samoskevich appears to be in line to serve on the top line Monday, while Luostarinen's next opportunity to return will be Thursday against the Devils.
More News
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: 10 points in last 10 games•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Tallies on power play in loss•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Nets first point of season•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: One of each in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Pockets helper Friday•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Expected to be fine for next round•