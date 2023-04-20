Luostarinen tallied a goal in a 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.
Luostarinen was held off the scoresheet over his previous four games. He had 17 goals and 43 points in 82 outings during the regular season. Luostarinen's marker came on an empty net late in the third period and pushed Florida's lead up to 6-2.
