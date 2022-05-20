Luostarinen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Luostarinen tallied Florida's lone goal of the night, firing a slapshot that Andrei Vasilevskiy couldn't handle to even the game 1-1 late in the second period. It's the first-career playoff goal for the 23-year-old forward who finished the regular season with nine goals and 17 assists. Luostarinen won't typically offer much offensive upside playing on the Panthers' fourth line.