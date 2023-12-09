Luostarinen provided a goal in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Luostarinen's marker came early in the third period and proved to be the game-winner. It was his third tally and sixth point in 26 contests this season, which is way down from his 2022-23 finish of 17 goals and 43 points in 82 appearances. That offensive decline is despite Luostarinen averaging 16:08 of ice time this year, which is roughly in line with his 15:59 last season. We're likely too deep into the season for the 25-year-old to recover to the point of matching his 2022-23 totals, but he should be able to increase his offensive pace at least somewhat as the campaign progresses.