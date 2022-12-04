Luostarinen logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Luostarinen's first power-play point of the season, as he's usually confined to a more defensive role. He's been getting it done on offense lately, picking up one assist in four of the last five games. On the year, the 24-year-old Finn has six goals, eight helpers, 42 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and eight PIM through 25 contests. He's over half of the way to surpassing the 26 points he put up in 78 outings last season.