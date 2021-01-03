Luostarinen is listed on the Panthers' training camp roster.
Luostarinen was loaned to KalPa in Finland back in August, but he'll be brought into training camp with the Panthers. He was part of the return from the Hurricanes in the Vincent Trocheck deal. A second-round pick from 2017, Luostarinen may be in the mix for a job on the Opening Night roster.
