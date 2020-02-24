Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Shuffles to Florida
The Hurricanes sent Luostarinen, Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and prospect Chase Priski to Florida for Vincent Trocheck on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Luostarinen -- a 2017 second-round pick -- has spent a bulk of the season with AHL Charlotte, and he's accrued 25 points through 44 games. The 21-year-old center appears to have plenty of upside, as he posted 36 points over 54 games with KalPa Kuopio of the Finnish League in his age-20 season. Luostarinen will likely need the rest of the season to develop in the minors, but he should have a shot at making the Panthers' 23-man roster next year.
