Luostarinen produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Luostarinen has assists in consecutive contests, and he's also added a pair of goals over the last six games. The 24-year-old has moved to center the third line with Anton Lundell moving up the lineup to cover for the absence of Aleksander Barkov (illness). Luostarinen is a stolid depth scorer -- he's at 12 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 22 contests, but his non-scoring contributions remain fairly modest.