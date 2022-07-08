Luostarinen signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers on Friday.
Luostarinen set career highs in both goals (nine) and assists (17) in 78 games for the Panthers last season. The Finnish forward should continue to provide bottom-sixth depth for Florida over the course of this new contract.
More News
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Scores in Game 2 loss•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Lends helper in win•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Reaches 25 points•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Provides assist•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Gathers assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Tallies shortie Sunday•