Luostarinen scored his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

He spoiled Joel Hofer's shutout bid midway through the second period with a billiard shot -- his dump-in attempt took a strange carom off the glass right by the Panthers' bench and went straight into the net, while Hofer waited for the puck behind the cage. Three of Luostarinen's five goals on the season have come in the last seven games, but those are the checking-line winger's only points in December.