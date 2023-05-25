Luostarinen (undisclosed) did not finish Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Hurricanes, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Luostarinen logged 7:32 of ice time before departing the contest in the second period. The nature of his injury is unknown at this time, and it's unclear if it will affect his availability for the Stanley Cup Finals.
