Luostarinen scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Wild.
With the goal, Luostarinen matched his career high in points -- he has 26 through 56 contests this season, the same amount he posted in 78 outings last year. The 24-year-old has been steady since the All-Star break, recording two goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating over his last four games. He's added 86 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, 42 hits and 37 blocked shots this season while mainly playing in a middle-six role.
