Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Tallies on power play in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen scored a power-play goal, added four PIM and logged four hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Ducks.
Luostarinen's offense is warming up -- he's earned all five of his points (two goals, three assists) over the last six games. The 27-year-old winger is also in a top-six role with power-play time currently, which gives him a better chance of sustaining his recent success. Through 13 outings, he's produced 20 shots on net, 33 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating. Should Luostarinen remain in the power-play mix, he has the potential to have a breakout season as a power winger.
