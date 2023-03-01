Luostarinen scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

The 24-year-old moved into a top-six role in February and never looked back, racking up four goals and 11 points over 10 games on the month. It's not clear how long Luostarinen might keep that assignment, as it came with both Aleksander Barkov (hand) and Sam Bennett (lower body) missing some time this month, but the younger forward has already put together a career-best season with 14 goals and 33 points through 62 games.