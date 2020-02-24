Play

Panthers' Emil Djuse: Headed to Sunshine State

The Stars traded Djuse to the Panthers in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick Monday.

Djuse has played pretty well in the minors this year, notching four goals and 29 points while posting a minus-1 rating in 48 games. The 26-year-old Swede will compete for a spot on Florida's roster during next season's training camp.

