Heineman was drafted 43rd overall by the Panthers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A late riser in the draft process, Heinemen was among the top scorers (26 goals in 29 games) in Sweden's Jr. SuperElit league last year. And when you watch him play, it's easy to see why. Heinemen owns the blazing speed to blow around opposing defenders and enough skill to finish. He just isn't an elite offensive player. Heinemen should see time with the big club -- Leksands of the SHL -- this season as he continues to work on his physicality and play in his own zone.