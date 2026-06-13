Panthers' Emil Pieniniemi: Acquired from Pittsburgh

Florida acquired Pieniniemi from Pittsburgh on Saturday in exchange for the rights to Oliver Okuliar.

During the 2025-26 regular season, Pieniniemi had one goal and two assists in nine games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as well as one helper in two playoff outings. The 21-year-old blueliner also picked up six goals and 11 points in 26 regular-season appearances for ECHL Wheeling before adding one goal and eight points in 15 playoff contests. He still has two more campaigns remaining on his entry-level contract.