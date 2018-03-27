Panthers' Eric Robinson: Looks like career minor-leaguer

Robinson drew into 42 games between AHL Springfield and ECHL Manchester last season, but he hasn't played at all in 2017-18.

Not to be confused with the Eric Robinson who inked an entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Monday, it doesn't appear that the 27-year-old winger will ever see NHL ice.

