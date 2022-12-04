Staal produced an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Staal had no points over his first month with the Panthers, but he's started December with two assists through two games. The 38-year-old also saw a season-high 18:15 of ice time, as the Panthers' growing injury concerns have opened up a larger role for him. He's contributed 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests, and with Aleksander Barkov (illness) not too far from a return, it's safe to assume Staal's role is set to decline soon.