Staal logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Staal helped out on a Ryan Lomberg goal as the Panthers' fourth line combined to put them ahead 3-0 late in the first period. The assist was Staal's first point in 17 contests for his new team. He's added 22 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. The 38-year-old is seeing increased ice time with Aleksander Barkov (illness) unavailable, but Staal is unlikely to score enough at this stage of his career to help in fantasy.