Staal (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Staal was injured against Montreal on Thursday and will now miss at least a week of action. The 38-year-old has 14 points in 40 games this season but just one in his last seven appearances. Colin White will likely get back into the lineup during Staal's absence.
