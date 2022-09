Staal has impressed head coach Paul Maurice during the early stages of training camp, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Maurice said on Saturday that Staal, who is attending camp on a PTO, is a "legitimate contender" to earn a roster spot. The veteran forward didn't play in the NHL last season, but he did suit up in four games for the Iowa Wild of the AHL and he played for Canada at the Winter Olympics.