Staal provided two goals in a 5-3 win against Arizona on Tuesday.

Staal's second marker, which came at 16:01 of the second period, proved to be the game-winner. He has six goals and 12 points in 32 contests this season. At the age of 38, Staal's not expected to make major offensive contributions, but he might be in the early stages of a hot streak after recording three goals and four points over his last two games.