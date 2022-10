Staal played 10:37 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

It included 0:36 on the penalty kill. He did not hit the score sheet. It was Staal's first NHL game since the 2021 Stanley Cup Final with the Canadiens. Staal played five games in the American Hockey League last season and also represented Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Let him languish on the wire so someone else takes the plunge.