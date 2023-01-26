Staal (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Friday versus the Kings, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Staal should return to a bottom-six role following his three-game absence. The 38-year-old vet has collected seven goals and 14 points while averaging 13:32 of ice time through 40 contests this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Lands on IR•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Won't return to Thursday's game•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Nets two goals vs. Arizona•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Scores second of the season•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Gets first helper for new team•