Staal signed a professional tryout with the Panthers on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Staal didn't play in the NHL last season, but he picked up five points in four games with AHL Iowa. He added four points in five contests with Team Canada at the Olympics. Staal seems like a long-shot to make the Panthers' roster, but he'll attempt his NHL comeback in Florida after his brother Marc signed a one-year deal with the team.