Staal scored a goal on four shots in the Panthers' 7-3 loss to Boston on Monday.

Staal cut the lead to 4-2 off a one-timer feed from Gustav Forsling with 14:18 left to play in the second period. This was the former Hurricane's second goal of the season and seventh point through 26 games. Staal should continue to see minutes in the top-nine forward core for Florida.