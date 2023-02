Staal scored two shorthanded, empty-net goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over San Jose.

Staal's two goals in 34 seconds were the fastest two third-period goals in Panthers' history, bettering Vincent Trocheck's two in 38 seconds on April 2, 2015. He now has 10 goals and eight assists in 44 games, but at 38, Staal's best is behind him.