Staal signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Panthers on Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Staal was released from his PTO with the Panthers before the start of the season but remained in Florida to practice with the team as a non-roster player. Look for Staal to fill a bottom-six role this year. He last played in the NHL during the 2020-21 season, scoring five goals and adding eight assists in 53 games split between Buffalo and Montreal.