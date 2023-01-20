Staal (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
Staal was hit hard by Mike Matheson late in the first period, and it's enough to end the Florida center's night. If he can't play Saturday versus the Wild, Colin White or Chris Tierney would be options to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Nets two goals vs. Arizona•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Scores second of the season•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Gets first helper for new team•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Sees playing time increase•
-
Panthers' Eric Staal: Plays for first time since 2021•