The Hurricanes sent Haula, Lucas Wallmark and prospects Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen to Florida for center Vincent Trocheck on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Haula started the year hot with 11 goals through 21 games, but his production has tapered off with just five points (one goals, four assists) over the last 20 contests. The 28-year-old battled a knee injury this season, too, after missing a majority of the 2018-19 campaign with a similar issue. As long as he stays healthy, Haula should fill a top-nine role with the Panthers, and he'll likely log power-play minutes as well.