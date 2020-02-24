Panthers' Erik Haula: Packs bags for Florida
The Hurricanes sent Haula, Lucas Wallmark and prospects Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen to Florida for center Vincent Trocheck on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Haula started the year hot with 11 goals through 21 games, but his production has tapered off with just five points (one goals, four assists) over the last 20 contests. The 28-year-old battled a knee injury this season, too, after missing a majority of the 2018-19 campaign with a similar issue. As long as he stays healthy, Haula should fill a top-nine role with the Panthers, and he'll likely log power-play minutes as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.