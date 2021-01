Prow was sent to EHC Red Bull Munchen on loan Thursday.

Prow registered 32 points in 42 games for AHL Springfield last season but with several AHL teams not playing this year, the Panthers needed to move the 28-year-old blueliner overseas. While he does have some offensive upside, if Prow hasn't cracked an NHL roster at this point, he is unlikely to do so for any significant time moving forward.