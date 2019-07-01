Panthers' Ethan Prow: Secures two-way deal with Florida
Prow inked a two-year, two-way deal with the Panthers on Monday.
Prow is coming off a breakout campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, racking up 18 goals and 50 points. With no NHL experience, the 26-year-old blueliner should start next season with AHL Springfield.
