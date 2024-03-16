The Panthers recalled Cormier from ECHL Florida on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Cormier will replace Anthony Stolarz (illness) on the roster and back up Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday versus Tampa Bay. Cormier has being playing at the ECHL level as the Panthers do not have an AHL affiliate. Cormier was 8-6-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .906 save percentage before his recall. Look for the Panthers to return Cormier to the minors after the contest as they do not play again until Thursday versus Nashville.